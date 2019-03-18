Meet The Top Attys In AbbVie's Antitrust Battle Royal

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Powerhouse plaintiffs lawyers and BigLaw brawlers are set for a rowdy antitrust battle over AbbVie’s alleged scheme to protect the market for its immunosuppressant Humira, the world’s best-selling drug, by cultivating an impenetrable “patent thicket” and engaging in devious horse-trading with biosimilar makers. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah consolidated a dozen proposed class actions that are leveling potentially groundbreaking attacks on patenting practices and "pay-for-delay" deals in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition to AbbVie Inc., defendant drugmakers include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Inc., Mylan Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. and Fresenius Kabi USA LLC. All of the...

