3 Firms Steer $95M Loan For Manhattan Mixed-Use Project

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP and Haynes and Boone LLP represented Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Real Estate, respectively, on a $95 million construction loan from King & Spalding LLP-counseled Bank OZK...

To view the full article, register now.