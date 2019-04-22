By John Bentivoglio, Jennifer Bragg, Maya Florence and Elizabeth Berry April 22, 2019, 3:54 PM EDTLaw360 (April 22, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- On April 4, the U.S. Department of Justice announced three new civil False Claims Act settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers in connection with its industrywide investigation of drug company relationships with independent...
Inside DOJ’s Recent Charitable Copay Foundation Settlements
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login