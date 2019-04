Wells Fargo Battles Cert. In Reimbursement Fight At 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to reverse a lower court's decision to certify a class of 2,000 home mortgage consultants and bankers who claim the bank didn't reimburse...

To view the full article, register now.