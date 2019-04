Atty Can't Sue VW For $1.5M In Unpaid Fees, MDL Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (April 23, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday barred an attorney from pursuing a $1.5 million lien against Volkswagen AG in Virginia state court to recover unpaid attorney fees, saying his claims are...

To view the full article, register now.