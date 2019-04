Colgate Tells Jury In Talc Cancer Trial Its Mines Asbestos-Free

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Colgate-Palmolive told a California jury Tuesday that its former talc product Cashmere Bouquet was sourced from asbestos-free mines and had nothing to do with a 61-year-old woman's mesothelioma,...

