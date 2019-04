J&J, Colgate's Talc Cancer Link 'Makes Sense,' Jury Told

Law360 (April 24, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An epidemiologist hired by a dying woman who contends that Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive's talcum products contained cancer-causing asbestos told a California jury on Wednesday it "makes sense" that asbestos...

To view the full article, register now.