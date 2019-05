Real Estate Rumors: Sarkis Izmirlian, Rubicon, Hunington

Law360 (April 30, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An entity led by investor Sarkis Izmirlian has purchased a 26,764-square-foot building in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood for $26.4 million and may redevelop the property, the South Florida Business Journal reported on...

To view the full article, register now.