Wilentz Goldman Wants Whistleblower's $1.5M Verdict Nixed

Law360 (May 1, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The law firm Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA moved Wednesday to overturn a jury's $1.5 million verdict for a lawyer it found was fired for refusing to accept an unethical settlement...

To view the full article, register now.