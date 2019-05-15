Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (May 15, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Sarah Fleury Sarah Fleury has left Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP to join Goodwin Procter LLP as a partner in Paris. Fleury had been head of Orrick's France real estate group,...
