Wachtel Missry, Morgan Lewis Steer $130M Beverly Hills Deal

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Wachtel Missry represented a venture of developer Shvo, Bilgili Group and Deutsche Finance in connection with the trio's $130 million purchase, announced Wednesday, of a development site in Beverly Hills, California,...

To view the full article, register now.