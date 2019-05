Faulty Ch. 7 Forms Don't Kill Whistleblower Suit: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower’s suit against former employer CGI Group Inc. can’t be tossed just because he failed to list it on some documents in his personal bankruptcy, the Second Circuit said Wednesday,...

To view the full article, register now.