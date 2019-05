Dunkin' Tells 2nd Circ. No Meat To Suit Over Angus Steak Ads

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Donuts says a woman claiming the chain falsely advertised its Angus steak sandwiches "gives consumer class actions a bad name" and urged the Second Circuit to throw out an appeal...

To view the full article, register now.