5 Firms Steer $10.3B Deal For Midstream MLP Buckeye

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Institutional fund manager IFM said Friday it will snap up midstream logistics-focused master limited partnership Buckeye in a $10.3 billion deal shaped by White & Case, Baker Botts, Paul Hastings, Cravath...

To view the full article, register now.