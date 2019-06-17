Financial Services Regulation For Fintech Companies: Part 1

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The past 40 years have seen the popularization of personal computers, the emergence of the internet, and now blockchain, artificial intelligence and big data. Technology-driven innovation has followed, bringing new entrants and business models — and often widespread disruption — to one industry after another. But change has not been universal, with some sectors seeing relatively little displacement of their traditional players. Financial services — which continue to be dominated in the United States by banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies, fund firms and investment advisers — is an example. This is in part because financial services enjoy a “regulatory moat.” Firms in...

