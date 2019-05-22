Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Calif. Bills Would See Huge Changes For Single-Use Products

May 22, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The California Assembly and Senate recently introduced a pair of identical bills, SB 54 (Sen. Ben Allen) and AB 1080 (Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez), which would impose the most far-reaching and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular