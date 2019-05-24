UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 9:06 PM BST) -- The past week has seen a wealthy British shipping magnate face commercial fraud claims, a Russian businessman sue a former peer embroiled in a mall fraud dispute, and a Barclays Bank PLC unit face contract claims from a host of consumers. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Corporate Crime and Compliance Pisante and others v. Logothetis and others Victor Pisante and three shipping-related companies filed a commercial fraud claim against wealthy, prominent British businessman George Logothetis, his holding company Libra and the Lomar Corporation and a unit on May 21. Logothetis comes from a Greek...

