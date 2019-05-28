Prince Lobel Adds Construction Pro From Conn Kavanaugh

Law360, Boston (May 28, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Prince Lobel Tye LLP has boosted its construction and real estate practice with a partner who spent two decades working on those areas at Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford LLP, Prince Lobel has announced. Michael T. Sullivan said he is looking forward to enhancing those practice areas at his new firm. The firm's May 20 announcement touted Sullivan's experience in trying and arbitrating high-stakes cases, including federal and state construction litigation matters involving tens of millions of dollars in alleged damages. "I've been moving more into the area of higher and higher end construction and real estate law, and I...

