Calif. Suit Rips Feds For Axing $929M High-Speed Rail Grant

Law360 (May 21, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- California sued the federal government Tuesday, challenging the U.S. Department of Transportation's cancellation of a nearly $929 million federal grant for the Golden State's $77 billion high-speed passenger rail line, saying...

To view the full article, register now.