The Big Picture: What To Know About FTC V. Qualcomm

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT) -- A judge has ruled that Qualcomm has been illegally negotiating standard-essential patent licenses covering smartphone technology, giving the Federal Trade Commission a huge win. Here, Law360 looks at the lead-up to the decision and the related battle between Qualcomm and Apple.

TOP STORIES

May 22, 2019

Qualcomm's 'No License, No Chips' Model Illegal, Judge Rules

A California federal judge ruled that Qualcomm's decadeslong "no license, no chips" business practice violates federal antitrust laws, handing the Federal Trade Commission a win and upending how the chipmaker negotiates standard-essential patent licenses covering smartphone technology.

May 22, 2019

7 Takeaways From Qualcomm's Stinging Defeat...

