Afghan Man Gets $33.4M Win In Army Trucking Contract Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury has awarded an Afghan national more than $33.4 million in a breach of contract suit against his ex-business partner over their joint venture in Afghanistan, finding that the U.S. partner breached a profit-sharing agreement. Shafiqullah Koshani filed suit in 2017 in a dispute stemming from joint venture partnership and profit-sharing agreements he entered into with Eric Barton to work on a U.S. Army contract to provide trucking services in Afghanistan, according to previous filings. The jury also found Wednesday that Koshani didn’t first breach the profit-sharing deal. Koshani and Barton agreed in 2010 to form a joint...

