As GDPR Enters 2nd Year, Cos. Still Searching For Answers

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Corporations swept up by Europe's year-old data protection law are more comfortable now with their vast compliance obligations than when the law was enacted, but key questions about regulators' expectations and the price of noncompliance still linger as the landmark regulation enters its second year. The General Data Protection Regulation, which went live on May 25, 2018, has subjected companies that offer services to EU residents or process personal data within the bloc, including U.S. tech heavyweights Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., to tighter restrictions on the way they use, share and safeguard personal information. The law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS