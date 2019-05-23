British Man Pleads Not Guilty In Workspace Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A British man pled not guilty in New York federal court Thursday to charges he aided a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme by getting investors to put their money into a workspace startup run by another Briton who had been barred from directing companies in the U.K. In a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said Savraj Gata-Aura, also known as “Sam Aura,” helped Renwick Haddow secure investors for Bar Works Inc., which purported to turn unused bars and restaurants into office space. Gata-Aura was arrested Thursday morning and appeared before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman...

