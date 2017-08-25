2nd Circ. OKs $2.7M In Fees From BioScrip Investor Deal

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday said Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP could collect $2.7 million in attorney fees from a $10.9 million deal inked between BioScrip Inc. and shareholders who accused the specialty pharmacy of lying about fraud tied to Novartis AG's iron-reducing drug Exjade. A three-judge panel affirmed a New York federal judge's July 2017 decision granting the investors' lead counsel Bernstein Litowitz's request for $2.7 million in fees from the common settlement fund over an objection from one plaintiff. The objector who appealed had said it should have been presumed the fees would be limited to the attorneys'...

