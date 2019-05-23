Engineer Faked SpaceX Inspection Reports, DOJ Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Dozens of uninspected aerospace parts were installed in SpaceX vehicles that partook in NASA missions because a quality assurance engineer faked his inspection reports, according to a criminal complaint filed against the man in New York federal court. James Smalley, 41, has been arrested and charged with fraud, and is facing a 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine for the bogus reports he filed as an inspector with PMI Industries LLC, a SpaceX subcontractor, prosecutors announced Wednesday. “Such fraudulent conduct jeopardizes not only the success of the program, but the lives of the brave men and women who rely on...

