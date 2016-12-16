Boston Cabbies Say Uber Is Tainting Prospective Jury Pool

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Uber is trying to influence potential jurors by sending emails and running advertisements touting its safety, Boston-area taxi companies told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday, arguing Uber riders shouldn't serve as jurors if their suit over the ride-hailing service's pricing and other business practices goes to trial. The taxi companies, which claim Uber got a leg up on competition by ignoring local taxi rules, filed a motion to protect the integrity of the jury last week. But since then, Uber has been sending emails that “closely echo” the factual contentions involved in the case to its Boston-area riders, they said in an 11-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS