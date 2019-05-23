J&J, Colgate Duck Sanctions After Expert Blows Past Order

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (May 23, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday admonished a microbiologist testifying for Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive in a jury trial over claims their talcum powder products contained cancer-causing asbestos, saying she “clearly violated” his pretrial rulings by raising an off-limits topic, but declined to sanction the companies. When the jury wasn’t in the courtroom, Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch told attorneys representing the companies that University of Vermont professor Brooke T. Mossman violated a pretrial ruling that specifically excluded testimony on talc pleurodesis, a procedure in which doctors blow talc into a cancer patient’s chest cavity so that scarring helps close...

