BofA, McGuireWoods Fire Back At Sanctions Bid In OT Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA and attorneys at McGuireWoods LLP have hit back against a bid for sanctions in a proposed overtime class action, saying the Bank of America employees bringing the suit were wrong to claim the company has failed to comply with discovery orders.

In a response Wednesday, Bank of America told the California federal court that it had either provided the documentation requested by the proposed class of Bank of America employees, who allege they were improperly classified as exempt, or that it is in the process of trying to compile the information.

There was no evidence, the company...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Date Filed

April 18, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

