Avenatti Booted From Class Counsel In Surgical Gown Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday removed embattled attorney Michael Avenatti from his role representing a class of buyers suing Kimberly-Clark over allegedly defective surgical gowns, saying that his criminal charges of bank and wire fraud aren't likely to be resolved anytime soon. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said she has considerable doubt that Avenatti can adequately represent the interests of the class as he defends himself against charges that he embezzled client money and attempted to extort $20 million from Nike. Therefore, removing him from the position would be proper, even if he didn't consent to it, the judge said....

