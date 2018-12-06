Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Chains Say Search Scheme Suit Belongs In Illinois

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Hilton, Marriott and other leading hotel chains facing an online travel agent's suit accusing them of anti-competitive behavior, including agreeing not to compete for advertising search terms, objected Thursday to a magistrate judge's report and recommendation that the litigation remain in Texas.

The hotel chains, which include Hilton Domestic Operating Co. Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Marriott International Inc. and Red Roof Inns Inc., reiterated that pursuant to the "first-to-file rule," the suit from TravelPass Group LLC group should be transferred to the Northern District of Illinois, where there is ongoing litigation that the defendants assert deals with the same claims as...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

December 6, 2018

