Lone Star Laterals: Crowe & Dunlevy, Husch Blackwell

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of Texas partners on the move, Crowe & Dunlevy PC added a trio of partners in Dallas, Husch Blackwell LLP picked up an appellate partner in Houston and Barnes & Thornburg LLP added a former in-house counsel for an asset management firm to its corporate group. Smyser Kaplan & Veselka LLP Sarah Cooper Kelley Keller In Houston, Smyser Kaplan & Veselka added a pair of attorneys — Sarah Cooper, who focuses her practice on antitrust and securities cases, and Kelley Keller, who handles a broad range of cases, including products liability and intellectual property disputes. Cooper, who...

