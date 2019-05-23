Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Seeks $1.2M Over Unpaid Restaurant Construction Tab

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- An insurance company filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Thursday arguing that an insured contractor owes it at least $1.15 million for failing to complete work on three restaurants in a Massapequa mall and leaving the insurer to foot the bill.

Citizens Insurance Co. of America says P.C. Consulting Management Corp. took on a $6.6 million contract to build out three restaurants in Sunrise Mall in Massapequa. PCCM then failed to complete the job, according to the insurer, and ultimately rejected requests for the funds needed to complete the work following default on the project.

According to the complaint,...

Case Information

New York Southern

Contract: Other

May 23, 2019

