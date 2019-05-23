Justices' App Store Ruling Inspires New Apple Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this month permitting iPhone users to bring antitrust claims against Apple has inspired its first follow-on lawsuit against the technology giant over commissions charged on apps on the App Store, with a new complaint filed Thursday in California federal court. iPhone user Edward Lawrence filed a proposed class action his attorney said was directly inspired by the high court's decision in Apple Inc. v. Robert Pepper et al. The justices held 5-4 that because iPhone users pay Apple for apps on the App Store, they are "direct purchasers" able to pursue antitrust claims in federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS