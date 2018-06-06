Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

DOD Not Immune From Suit Over Ex-Airman Church Shooting

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Victims and families of victims of a deadly 2017 church shooting by a former airman can move forward with related negligence claims against the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday, finding the government was not protected by sovereign immunity.

Immunity clauses in the Federal Tort Claims Act and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act either don’t cover the allegedly negligent failure by the DOD and Air Force to report criminal information on Devin Patrick Kelley to an FBI background check system, or don’t extend to the federal government itself, U.S. District Judge Xavier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 6, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular