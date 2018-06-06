DOD Not Immune From Suit Over Ex-Airman Church Shooting

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Victims and families of victims of a deadly 2017 church shooting by a former airman can move forward with related negligence claims against the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday, finding the government was not protected by sovereign immunity. Immunity clauses in the Federal Tort Claims Act and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act either don’t cover the allegedly negligent failure by the DOD and Air Force to report criminal information on Devin Patrick Kelley to an FBI background check system, or don’t extend to the federal government itself, U.S. District Judge Xavier...

