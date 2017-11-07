Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NCAA Compliance A Duty Of Coaches, Post-Trial Ruling Says

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Even if it is not the job of college basketball coaches to recommend financial advisers to players, they can still be criminally liable if they do so in exchange for bribes, a New York federal judge has said in an opinion fleshing out an earlier ruling that forced two men to face trial on bribery charges.

Christian Dawkins, a former agent "runner," and Merl Code, a former consultant for Adidas, were convicted earlier this month by a federal jury in Manhattan for their roles in a scheme to bribe assistant college basketball coaches to steer players to sign with financial managers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 7, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular