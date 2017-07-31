Kid Data Scrape Claims Against Disney, Viacom Go Forward

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A majority of the putative class claims alleging that Disney, Viacom and others illegally sold information surreptitiously culled from child video gamers survived a dismissal bid Wednesday, with a California federal judge saying the game makers downplayed the specificity of the detailed complaints. U.S. District Judge James Donato found that most of the state privacy law and consumer protection claims that were brought in a trio of related suits against The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc., Kiloo ApS and Sybo Games ApS, as well as a slew of advertising companies, should not be dismissed, noting that the parents laid out specific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS