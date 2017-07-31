Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Kid Data Scrape Claims Against Disney, Viacom Go Forward

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A majority of the putative class claims alleging that Disney, Viacom and others illegally sold information surreptitiously culled from child video gamers survived a dismissal bid Wednesday, with a California federal judge saying the game makers downplayed the specificity of the detailed complaints.

U.S. District Judge James Donato found that most of the state privacy law and consumer protection claims that were brought in a trio of related suits against The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc., Kiloo ApS and Sybo Games ApS, as well as a slew of advertising companies, should not be dismissed, noting that the parents laid out specific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 31, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 3, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 7, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular