UnitedHealth Settles Prostheses Suit Days Before Trial

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth has reached a settlement to end a class action accusing the insurer of violating federal benefits law by refusing to cover prosthetic arms and legs, averting a trial just days before it was set to start.

United HealthCare Services Inc. and beneficiaries David Trujillo and Deanna Harden filed a joint notice of settlement in California federal court Thursday, a little over a year after the pair filed a suit alleging the insurer used inappropriate procedures to deny over 1,000 beneficiaries' prostheses claims in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The parties entered into mediation Wednesday, reaching a tentative agreement...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Date Filed

December 27, 2017

