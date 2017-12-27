UnitedHealth Settles Prostheses Suit Days Before Trial

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth has reached a settlement to end a class action accusing the insurer of violating federal benefits law by refusing to cover prosthetic arms and legs, averting a trial just days before it was set to start. United HealthCare Services Inc. and beneficiaries David Trujillo and Deanna Harden filed a joint notice of settlement in California federal court Thursday, a little over a year after the pair filed a suit alleging the insurer used inappropriate procedures to deny over 1,000 beneficiaries' prostheses claims in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The parties entered into mediation Wednesday, reaching a tentative agreement...

