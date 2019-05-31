Native American Law And Policy: Midyear Report

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- This article discusses 10 issues of law and policy interest to Indian Country as we approach the halfway point of 2019: Progress on FY 2020 appropriations for key federal agencies David Bernhardt confirmed as secretary of the interior while key posts remain open The Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan Authorization Act becomes law Negotiations continue on potential infrastructure deal Sports betting/online gaming gains traction May 5, 2019, proclaimed Missing And Murdered American Indians And Alaska Natives Day The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 passes the House Indian Child Welfare Act faces challenges across the United States U.S. Supreme Court upholds...

