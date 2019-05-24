J&J Can’t Get New Trial After $29.5M Talc Verdict

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (May 24, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California judge refused Friday to grant Johnson & Johnson a new trial after a jury found the company's talcum-based baby powder contained cancer-causing asbestos that caused a woman's mesothelioma and said the $29.5 million award isn't excessive since it's estimated the young mother will lose 31 years of her life. During a hearing in Oakland, Alameda Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman said he has listened to scores of cases, but the testimony of plaintiff Teresa E. Leavitt, her husband, Dean J. McElroy, who is a Clyde & Co. attorney, and their doctor was more powerful than most. He recalled that...

