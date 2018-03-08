GrubHub Says 9th Circ. Take On Dynamex Can't Help Driver

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A recent Ninth Circuit ruling that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision making it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors applies retroactively isn't relevant to a former GrubHub driver's wage suit, GrubHub has told the appeals court, arguing the company couldn't have predicted the "sweeping change" in the law. GrubHub Inc. said in a letter to the Ninth Circuit Thursday that the ex-driver seeking to reverse a finding that he's an independent contractor and not an employee isn't helped by the court's May 2 decision in Vazquez v. Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc. Vazquez held that the California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS