Home Depot, Atlantic Water Ink $4.35M TCPA Deal

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Home Depot and Atlantic Water and Air have agreed to pay a combined $4.35 million to end a suit alleging the companies robocalled customers without permission in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to documents filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court. The companies, which deny the allegations, have agreed to provide cash payouts to anyone who got a robocall from Home Depot and Atlantic Water and Air, the business name of Atlantic Water Products Inc., between October 2013 and June 2015. In exchange, the plaintiffs will drop their TCPA suit, court records show. In urging the court to...

