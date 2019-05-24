VA Errors May Be Veteran Contract Bidders' Newest Hurdle

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses, or SDVOSBs, must clear a number of regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles to win set-aside contracts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit adds one more to the list: The VA mistakes. Specifically, in Veterans Contracting Group Inc. v. United States,[1] the Federal Circuit upheld the VA’s cancellation of a solicitation that likely would have been awarded to the protester but for an unlawful mistake made by the VA’s Center for Verification and Evaluation, or CVE. In reaching its holding, the court found that VA...

