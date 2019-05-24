Recent Chancery Rulings Offer Forum Selection Pointers

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Two recent Delaware Court of Chancery decisions — Sheldon v. Pinto Technology Ventures LP[1] and Plaze Inc. v. Callas[2] — serve as salient reminders of a number of key points relating to forum selection clauses. In addition, Sheldon reinforces long-standing principles regarding the establishment of control groups. Finally, the court’s opinion appears to reflect an attitude of general skepticism by the court of dilution claims by early-stage investors after a significant increase in a company’s valuation. Sheldon In Sheldon, the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ fiduciary claims against certain directors and officers of IDEV Technologies Inc. that were based on the plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS