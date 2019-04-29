Trump To Take Bank Subpoena Setback To 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (May 24, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he would appeal to the Second Circuit to block congressional subpoenas that seek a vast array of financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, his second such attempt this week to keep his financial records secret. The notice to appeal is the latest move in a rapidly escalating legal battle between Trump and U.S. House committees over what he must divulge to Congress, as a growing number of Democrats in the lower chamber call for President Trump's impeachment and legislative inquiries explore allegations against him. On Tuesday, Trump filed a notice saying he would appeal...

