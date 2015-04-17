Ex-Tenants, Developer Reach Deal Over Luxury Building Fire

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Former residents of a luxury apartment building in Edgewater, New Jersey, urged a federal court Friday to approve a potentially $500,000 settlement between the complex's developer and a class of tenants and occupants who were temporarily displaced by a 2015 fire there. In seeking preliminary approval of the deal in a suit against AvalonBay Communities Inc., counsel for lead plaintiffs Kathleen Katz and Yudenia Mesa said the settlement would provide $3,000 per unit to residents and occupants of a complex building at the time of the blaze, saying the agreement represents "an outstanding result" for class members. "There are no 'obvious...

