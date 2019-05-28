5th Circ. Rejects NFL Team's $19.5M Deepwater Horizon Claim

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bid to collect $19.5 million from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement program for an alleged dip in revenue in the aftermath of the disaster has been ruled out of bounds by the Fifth Circuit, which found the NFL team “erred” in an accounting shift of certain revenue to support its claim. While the appeals panel on Friday ultimately affirmed a lower court's rejection of the claim based on the accounting issues, it noted that, like many of the more than 100,000 businesses that have filed claims related to the explosion and spill aboard BP PLC's Deepwater Horizon oil...

