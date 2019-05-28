J&J Called Architect Of Opioid Crisis As Epic Trial Begins

Law360, Norman, Okla. (May 28, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson was an opioid-crisis architect that laid the foundation for rampant addiction by lying about painkiller risks and supplying crucial narcotic ingredients, Oklahoma said Tuesday at the start of the nation’s first trial over possible drugmaker liability for a plague of overdose deaths. Bradley Beckworth delivers opening arguments Tuesday as Oklahoma's opioid trial against Johnson & Johnson gets underway. (Credit: Chris Landsberger) During opening arguments in Oklahoma state court, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and outside lawyers for the state suggested that J&J was a key driver of the opioid crisis, even though companies like OxyContin seller Purdue Pharma...

