Disney's Wish To Ax Disabled Guests' ADA Suit Is Granted

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc.'s latest bid to throw out claims brought by the parents of autistic children who say the theme parks' disability accommodation program is insufficient. U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real on Friday granted the company’s motions for summary judgment against two unnamed parents and their autistic children. The families had visited Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure parks in Anaheim and alleged that the parks discriminated against them under the Americans with Disabilities Act and California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act. Judge Real citing a 2018 Eleventh Circuit decision in A.L. v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS