Ohio Seeks To Kill Local Lake Erie Protection Law

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Ohio has told a federal court that the city of Toledo's "bill of rights" for Lake Erie's protection was an overreach of local authority that interfered with the power of the state to control its waters. The state on Friday asked the court to invalidate the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, which provides the lake with rights to “exist, flourish and naturally evolve” and for the community to enjoy a healthy lake ecosystem. Ohio said the provisions are too vague and step on the state’s power to regulate the lake and provisions of the U.S. Constitution giving the state that power....

