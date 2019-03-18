High Court Passes On Pa. Pipeline Access Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a petition from Pennsylvania landowners claiming federal courts improperly gave a Williams Cos. unit access to their land for a natural gas pipeline without first arranging for compensation. Landowners in Lancaster County argued that a correct interpretation of the Natural Gas Act would have prevented Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC from using their land for the now-completed Atlantic Sunrise pipeline until a U.S. district court issued a final judgment in a condemnation lawsuit, which usually determines what would be fair compensation to the landowner. Instead, a district judge in 2017 granted...

