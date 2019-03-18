Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

High Court Passes On Pa. Pipeline Access Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a petition from Pennsylvania landowners claiming federal courts improperly gave a Williams Cos. unit access to their land for a natural gas pipeline without first arranging for compensation.

Landowners in Lancaster County argued that a correct interpretation of the Natural Gas Act would have prevented Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC from using their land for the now-completed Atlantic Sunrise pipeline until a U.S. district court issued a final judgment in a condemnation lawsuit, which usually determines what would be fair compensation to the landowner.

Instead, a district judge in 2017 granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 18, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular